Selhorst

Mabel Lawrence, 82

Kenton

A memorial service for Mabel Lawrence Selhorst will be at a later date.

She passed away peacefully at 5:18 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 23, 1937 in McGuffey to Francis and Gertrude Lawrence. She married Billie Newland and they had four children together. They later divorced and she married William Selhorst and they also divorced.

Surviving are her children, Ricky (Cathy) Newland and Timothy (Victoria) Newland of Kenton; and Jacklyn (Dennis) Mungle of Indianapolis, Ind.; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Billy L. (Ellen) Newland of Kenton and her brother, Morris Lawrence.

She was a homemaker who loved going to church and taking care of her dogs.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mabel to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout- Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.