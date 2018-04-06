Age, 92

Ada

Services for Mable M. Hathaway will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Thomas Dearth.

Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

She died at 11:38 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Blanchard Valley Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ada Liberty Township Fire Department.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

