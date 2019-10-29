Age, 89

Upper Sandusky

Services for Manfred Guenter “Fred” Hanke will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Edward Hunker. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Friends may call 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

He died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1930 in Schweidnitz, Silesia, Germany, to the late Max and Emma (Weiss) Hanke. He married Betty Armstrong on June 6, 1954 and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Martin (Connie) Hanke of Norwalk, Susan Makosky of Ravenna, David (Helen) Hanke of Wharton and Sonya Jarrell of Upper Sandusky; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph.

Manfred began his employment with Armstrong Clothing Store and transferred to the former Neumeister’s Bakery, eventually becoming a route driver. He worked as a driver for Pennington and Nickle’s Bakeries until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky for many years.

Memorial contributions may be given to Manfred’s Family to purchase a bench in his name, or to Bridge Hospice of Findlay. They may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351, which is assisting with arrangements.

