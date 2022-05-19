Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Marcella Lucine (Barns) Chamberlin, 91 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Her body will be laid to rest at Hale Cemetery in Mt. Victory, Ohio. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to the services.

Marcella Lucine (Barns) Chamberlin passed away on May 17, 2022. She was greeted at the gates by her husband of 59 years, Norval “Bud” Chamberlin with a heavenly square dance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hardin County Council of Aging and Ohio Health Foundation in memory of Marcella Chamberlin in support of its sewing group.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

