Services for Marcella M. Woodard, 98 of Mount Victory, will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Kenton by Rev. Steve Hess and Rev. Tom Hanks. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton and for one hour (9:00 – 10:00 a.m.) on Saturday prior to the service at the church.

Marcella went to her heavenly home at 3:55 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Marion General Hospital.

Memorials may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.stoutcrates.com

