Age, 57

Kenton

There will be no formal services for Marcia Lynn Kerr. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Toledo St. Vincent Hospital, at 11:40 a.m., Marcia Lynn Kerr, after devices were removed, quietly slipped to the sadness of the family that remains behind. She will be missed more than can be comprehended by any.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

