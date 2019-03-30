Marcia (Pifer) Boehm passed away peacefully at 12:02 a.m. on March 29, 2019 at the age of 92 surrounded by her family at The Heritage Nursing Home in Findlay.

She was formerly from Jenera, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Reverend Alois Schmitzer III and Reverend Matthew Nowak will officiate, with burial following in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Marcia to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or School and can also be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.cratesfuneralhome.com.

