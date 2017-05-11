Home Obituaries Marcia Retterer

Posted on May 11, 2017
Services for Marcia Retterer will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Kenton by Pastor James Goldsmith. Burial in Rushsylvania Cemetery will be at a later date.

Friends may call 2-7 p.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice Outreach, Abundant Life Assembly of God or Pawsitive Pals of Hardin County.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

