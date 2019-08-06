Age, 73

Marena Kay Latimer, age 73, passed away peacefully July 31, 2019 surrounded by her children.

Please join us to celebrate Marena’s life at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home, 5591 US 68 S., West Liberty, OH 43357.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6 from 4:00-7:00.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:30 followed by burial at Hale Cemetery, Mt. Victory, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Logan County Cancer Society or Hospice of Central Ohio.

