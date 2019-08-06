Home Obituaries Marena Kay Latimer

Marena Kay Latimer

Posted on August 6, 2019
0

Age, 73

Marena Kay Latimer, age 73, passed away peacefully July 31, 2019 surrounded by her children.

Please join us to celebrate Marena’s life at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home, 5591 US 68 S., West Liberty, OH 43357.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6 from 4:00-7:00.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:30 followed by burial at Hale Cemetery, Mt. Victory, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Logan County Cancer Society or Hospice of Central Ohio.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Mary A. Ratliff

    Age, 77 Kenton Arrangements for Mary A. Ratliff are incomplete at the Jennings Farley and …
    August 3, 2019
    20 second read
  • Robert E. “Sal” Holbrook

    Robert E. “Sal” Holbrook

    Editor’s note: This obituary is being reprinted with corrected hours for visitation.…
    August 1, 2019
    2 min read

  • William A. Iler

    Age, 74 Forest A memorial service for William A. Iler will be at 1 p.m, Monday at the Clar…
    August 1, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply