Services for Margaret Ann “Peggy” Keckler will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Scott Johnson. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 3-5 p.m. Sunday and one hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Not By Choice Outreach.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 2:35 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at her residence.

