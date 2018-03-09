Home Obituaries Margaret Ann ‘Peggy’ Keckler

Margaret Ann ‘Peggy’ Keckler

Posted on March 9, 2018
age 65, rural Mount Victory

Services for Margaret Ann “Peggy” Keckler will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Scott Johnson. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 3-5 p.m. Sunday and one hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Not By Choice Outreach.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 2:35 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at her residence.

