Age, 100

Wharton

A private graveside service for Margaret C. Price will begin at noon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton by Dennis Livingston.

She died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Arlington.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wharton United Methodist Church or Forest Jackson Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH.

