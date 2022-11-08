Margaret Mary (Robichaux) Elliott, age 93, of Sylvania, Ohio and formerly of Ada, Ohio and Punta Gorda, Florida passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Rev. Patrick Allen officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

