Home Obituaries Margaret ‘Peg’ Wright

Posted on February 8, 2017
Margaret Wright
age 61, Kenton

A visitation for Margaret “Peg” Wright will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Not by Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 9:54 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

