Services for Margaret “Peggy” Badertscher will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Amber Rex. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery.

Friends may call 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Monday.

She died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her residence.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Roundhead Fire Department or the Roundhead United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

