Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Margaret “Peggy” Tomko (formerly Richards, then Bednar) passed away April 3, 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic. She was greeted at the gates of heaven by her parents Fran and James “Dutch” Richards, daughter Lisa, and beloved pets Tweedums, Mr. Boots, Mau Mau and Toby.

In lieu of burial, Peggy asked that a park bench with a free library be established at Patriots Park in Homewood, Illinois, where she frequently took her grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Patriots Park in Homewood, IL on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Donations in her honor may be made to Joseph and Jeannette Silber Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!