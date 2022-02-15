Marian Carol Johansen Posted on February 15, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! There will be no services for Marian Carol Johansen, 82 per her request. It was her wish to be cremated. She died at 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Lima Memorial Health System. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!