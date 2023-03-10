Marianne Fink, 78 of Kenton, passed away at midnight on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Marion General Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 1pm-4pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and one hour (10-11am) prior to the funeral service on Monday. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!