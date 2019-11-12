Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 99

Arlington

A graveside service for Marie (Krout) Sampson will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery, Mount Blanchard by Rev. Hugh Bowland.

She died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1920 to the late Warren R. and Emma (Wilch) Krout. She married Rodney B. Sampson on Jan. 26, 1941 and he preceded her in death on April 27, 1990.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter, John Brent (Ruby) Sampson of rural Findlay, Jan (Robert deceased) Meyers of Granger, Ind., and James Bruce (Patricia) Sampson of rural Findlay; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Warren George Krout.

She attended the Folk school in Jackson Township and graduated from Mt. Blanchard High School in 1937. She attended Findlay College before marriage. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences may be made at www.shieldsfh.com