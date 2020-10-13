Home Obituaries Marilee “Midge” Eibling

Marilee “Midge” Eibling

Posted on October 13, 2020
Age, 80
Kenton

A private family burial for Marilee “Midge” Eibling will take place at Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m.. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

She died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Laurels of Worthington Nursing Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

