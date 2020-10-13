Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

Kenton

A private family burial for Marilee “Midge” Eibling will take place at Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m.. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

She died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Laurels of Worthington Nursing Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!