Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marilyn A. Shirk

Services for Marilyn A. Shirk, 89 will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

She died on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!