Marilyn A. Shirk

Posted on February 9, 2022
Services for Marilyn A. Shirk, 89 will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. 

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday. 

She died on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital. 

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

