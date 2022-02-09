Marilyn A. Shirk Posted on February 9, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Marilyn A. Shirk Services for Marilyn A. Shirk, 89 will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday. She died on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!