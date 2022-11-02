There will be no services for Marilyn F. Oborn, 92 of Kenton, at this time. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marilyn passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marilyn’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

