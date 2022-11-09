Marilyn Jean Klingler, 90 of Kenton passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Randall Forrester officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Marilyn to the Marilyn Klingler Scholarship Fund at Kenton High School or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

