Funeral services for Marilyn Kay Pratt, 74 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, September 25, 2023, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Brother Luke Mercer officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Marilyn passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was a homemaker, who enjoyed cooking, doing seamstress work and loved gardening. She was always up to entertaining friends and family. Marilyn was also known as an avid fisherman.

Memorial contributions in Marilyn’s honor may be made to Love Inc. in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!