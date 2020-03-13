Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Marion E. “Bus” Wirbel will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Walter. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery with full military rites conducted by Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.

He died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

He was born in Akron on July 21, 1928 to the late Jacob and Mary (Goodman) Wirbel. Bus married Shirley J. Renfrew and she preceded him in death on October 6, 1986. He then married Mary Crooks and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2015.

He is survived by his son, Marion “Ike” (Kim) Wirbel of Kenton; a daughter, Judy L. Wirbel of Kenton; step-sons, Donald (Shari) Crooks of Middleburg, Pa., Stephen (Lucinda) Crooks of Forest; a step-daughter, Kathy (Brian) Born of Kenton; grandchildren, Corey (Sarah) Wirbel of Kenton and Charity (Matt) Robinson of Ridgeway; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Trevor Robinson and Ethan and Garraden and Leighton Wirbel and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cecile “Sis” Wirbel.

Bus was a member of the Kenton Eagles Lodge 2163 and the Epworth United Methodist Church.

He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from Rockwell International after 32 years of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Bus to the Hardin County Humane Society or the Epworth United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting stoutcrates.com.