Age, 96

Kenton

Services for Marion Fogle-Anderson will be begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Rev. Randall Forester.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services.

She died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Blanchard Place in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton, the West Mansfield Methodist Church or the First United Methodist Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

