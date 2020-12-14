Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

Findlay

Marion Harvey, 88, of Findlay passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Birchaven Village.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Marion’s Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the funeral home with his-son-in law, Rev. Paul Flores, officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Funeral Home Findlay & McComb Facebook Page. Interment will follow in the Williamstown Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by the Hancock County Memorial Squad. Those attending the visitation and services are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Marion’s honor to Pastor Stanley Hollow Horn, Wounded Knee Church of God, PO Box 207, Wounded Knee, SD, 57794.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Marion’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!