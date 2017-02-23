Home Obituaries Marjorie Andrews

Marjorie Andrews

February 23, 2017
age 73, Lima

Memorial service for Marjorie Andrews will be at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

