A celebration of life for Marjorie Ann Armentrout, 88 will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at McGuffey Church of Christ with Minister David Holbrook officiating.

Friends and family may visit one hour prior to services at the church.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting with the arrangements. A full obituary was run at an earlier date.