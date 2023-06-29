A celebration of life for Marjorie Ann Armentrout, 88 of Lima (formerly of Kenton), will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at McGuffey Church of Christ with Minister David Holbrook officiating. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting with the arrangements.

Marjorie died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Vancrest of Ada. She was born on August 04,1934 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Walter and Jenny (Wissenbach) Schwer.

Memorial contributions in Marjorie’s honor may be made to McGuffey Church of Christ.

Online contributions may be expressed at pricefh.net

