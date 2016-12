Marjorie Ann Johnson, 84, of Uniopolis entered into eternal life on Wednesday, December 28 at Otterbein Cridersville.

A celebration of Ann will be held Saturday, January 14 at the Church of the Nazarene of Wapakoneta (401 Court Street). Family will receive friends from 10 – 11 a.m. followed by a service and light lunch. In the spring Ann’s ashes will be interred during a private ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery.

