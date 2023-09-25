Marjorie B. Walton age 94 of LaRue died Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will held at 11:00AM Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Marseilles United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will follow in Fehl Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 from 3-7PM at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, and 1 hour prior to the funeral at Marseilles UMC on Friday. Memorial donations may be made to Marseilles United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Walton Moore Funeral Home 201 W. Saffel Ave. Sycamore, OH 44882. Online condolences may be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com.

