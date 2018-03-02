Home Obituaries Marjorie Jane (Gantt) Daum

Marjorie Jane (Gantt) Daum

Posted on March 2, 2018
age 86, Kenton

A graveside service for Marjorie Jane (Gantt) Daum will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

She went to be with the Lord at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

