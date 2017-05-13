A celebration of life memorial service for Marjorie K. Wolford will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Findlay by the Rev. Tom Mellott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bridge Hospice, c/o Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, 1900 South Main Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Condolences may be made at www.coldrencrates.com.

