Home Obituaries Marjorie K. Wolford

Marjorie K. Wolford

Posted on May 13, 2017
0
0
3
Marjorie Wolford
Marjorie Wolford
age 92, Findlay

A celebration of life memorial service for Marjorie K. Wolford will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Findlay by the Rev. Tom Mellott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bridge Hospice, c/o Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, 1900 South Main Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Condolences may be made at www.coldrencrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Norma Clum

    Norma Jean Clum

    Services for Norma Jean Clum will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Good Shepherd Unite…
    May 13, 2017
    1 min read
  • Hazel Umphress

    Hazel C. Umphress

    Services for Hazel C. Umphress will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Ho…
    May 13, 2017
    1 min read

  • Louise R. Botchlett

    Services for Louise R. Botchlett will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates …
    May 12, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply