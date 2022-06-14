Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marjorie Kay Young, 78 of LaRue, died early Monday morning June 13, 2022 at her home following a 10 year courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Funeral services will be held Friday June 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at the LaRue United Methodist Church, Pastor Ben Windoffer will officiate. Burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue UMC, P. O. Box 327 LaRue, OH 43332 and/or Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave. Suite 102 Marion, Ohio 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!