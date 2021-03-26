Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Kenton

Services for Marjorie Lee Cannode will be begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Kenton by Pastor Steve Walter. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Monday at the church. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed.

She died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church in Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

