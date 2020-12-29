Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 84

Kenton

Funeral services for Marjorie Ross will be private. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery in Marysville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She died on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Union County in Marysville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks Foundation, Abundant Life Assembly of God Church Missionaries Program or the Lupus Foundation.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

