Age, 90

Bellefontaine

Private services for the close family and friends of Marjorie Ruth Oliver will be at Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Bellefontaine by Pastor Bryan Meadows. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery, Hardin County.

Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing and consider wearing a mask.

She died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Belle Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bellefontaine.

Condolences may be shared at www.edsfh.com.

