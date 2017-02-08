Home Obituaries Marjory Mae Jepsen

Marjory Mae Jepsen

Posted on February 8, 2017
0
0
12
Marjory Jepsen
Marjory Jepsen
age 78, Kenton

Services for Marjory Mae Jepsen will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at a later date.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. prior to services on Thursday.

Memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 4:54 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at her residence.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Richard R. Miller

    Services for Richard R. Miller will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home…
    February 8, 2017
    2 min read
  • Nancy Wilson

    Nancy Jo Wilson

    Memorial services for Nancy Jo Wilson will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Big Pi…
    February 8, 2017
    1 min read
  • Margaret Wright

    Margaret ‘Peg’ Wright

    A visitation for Margaret “Peg” Wright will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Price-Mc…
    February 8, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply