Mark Allen Brown

Posted on September 29, 2020
0
Age, 62
Kenton

Mark Allen Brown, 62, of Kenton, passed away at 1:45 a.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence.

A funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 a the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, where the family will receive friends from 11:00am Thursday until the time of service.

A private burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

