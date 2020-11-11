Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 26

Warren

formerly of Mt. Victory

Mark Andrew Tulanko, Jr. 26, of Warren and formerly of Mt. Victory, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence.

Friends may call from 3:00-5:00 P.M. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Millcreek Church of Christ 24956 Lunda Rd. Raymond. Jack Knox, Brandon Storm and Mike Tulanko will officiate funeral services for the family at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday at the Church. Military rites will be conducted at the church by the Union County Honor Guard. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for the calling hours and service. The funeral service will be streamed live at 5:00 P.M. on the funeral home Facebook page, Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel for those not able to attend. Burial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel 222 W. Center St. West Mansfield. Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home to help with the unexpected expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com.

