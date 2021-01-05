Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

Ada

Private family services for Mark B. Shull will take place at a later date. No visitation is planned.

He died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Otterbein Skilled Nursing in Cridersville.

Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada is in charge of the arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!