Mark B. Shull

Posted on January 5, 2021
Age, 88
Ada

Private family services for Mark B. Shull will take place at a later date. No visitation is planned.

He died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Otterbein Skilled Nursing in Cridersville.

Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada is in charge of the arrangements.

