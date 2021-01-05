Mark B. Shull Posted on January 5, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 88Ada Private family services for Mark B. Shull will take place at a later date. No visitation is planned. He died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Otterbein Skilled Nursing in Cridersville. Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada is in charge of the arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!