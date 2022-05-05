Mark D. Settlage Posted on May 5, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Mark D. Settlage, 64, of Lima, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Toledo Hospital. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the funeral home. Pastor William Stenke will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Memorial Foundation in recognition of the dialysis center. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!