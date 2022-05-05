Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mark D. Settlage, 64, of Lima, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Toledo Hospital.

His family will receive friends on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the funeral home. Pastor William Stenke will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Memorial Foundation in recognition of the dialysis center. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!