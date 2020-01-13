Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Mark Hall will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Dennis Croy. Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery with military rites conducted by Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

He passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by family, after a long three-year battle with cancer.

He was born on March 8, 1957 in Upper Sandusky to the late Marlow and Mabel (Marsh) Hall. On Oct. 28, 1977 he married Jeanine Lawrence and she survives in Forest.

Also surviving are five daughters, Tara (Tracy) Spallinger of Forest, Holly (Tony) Watts of Ada, Heather (Chad) Cook of Dunkirk, Nichole (Michael) Newman of Forest and Alicia Hall of Kenton; a son, Ronnie (Cristyn) Hall of Forest; two sisters, Kay Stephan of Missouri and Pam (Larry) Rogers of Kenton; eight brothers, Sam (Brenda) Hall of Tennessee, Ron (Dee) Hall of Arkansas, Dan (Sue) Hall of Patterson, Marty Hall of Ada, Jeff (Diane) Hall of Freemont, Mike (Nicki) Hall of Dunkirk, Robert (Cheryl) Hall of Akron and Chris (Connie) Hall of Findlay; 21 grandchildren, Seth Haley, Brittanie (Trevor) Prichard, Brooklynn (Nikki) Watts, Jordana Haley, Breanna Cook, Damion Hall, Alexus Newman, Bradlee Watts, Brayden Haley, Destiny Hall, Kaylynn (Jacob) Lewis, Tristan Steele, Makenna Steele, MaKailey Cook, Logan Newman, Paeghton Cook, Jakeston Cook, Bently and Ronin Anderson, Grayson Mock and Kyle Webb; five great-grandchildren, Jordyn Burris, Nolan Haley, Karsyn Hall, Michael Prichard and Arabella Watts and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Carl and Eloise Lawrence; a sister, Judy Hall and a great-granddaughter, Gabriella Prichard.

Mark was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran.

He was a member of the Beech Grove Wesleyan Church of Carey and a lifetime member of the Amvets Post 1994.

He enjoyed working on cars and being outdoors. He was always staying busy.

He was a huge family man and sports fan, especially loved watching Nascar, Jeff Gordon, the Washington Redskins and OSU Buckeyes.

Memorial donations may be made to the Beech Grove Wesleyan Church or The Armes Family Cancer Center in Findlay.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.