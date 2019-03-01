Home Obituaries Mark R. Lay

Mark R. Lay

March 1, 2019
0
Mark Lay
age 86, Mount Victory

Services for Mark R. Lay will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor Phil Compton. Burial will follow in Byhalia Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial donations may be made to the God’s Lifeline Thrift Shop or Rhinehart Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Logan Acres in Bellefontaine.

