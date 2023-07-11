A graveside service for Marlene M. Hotelling, 70 will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

She died Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born on May 10, 1953 in Upper Sandusky to the late Robert and Maxine (Carr) Lowry. She married Basil Hotelling on March 23, 1973 and they had been married for 50 years.

Surviving is a daughter, Stephanie (Andrew) Krell of South Carolina, and a son, Kevin Hotelling of Georgia.