A memorial service for Marley Sage Ward, 6 months of Mt. Victory, will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Marley passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home in Mt. Victory. She was born on April 26, 2022 in Marion to Jacob Ward and Kaylee Tonoff who both survive in Mt. Victory.

Memorial donations in Marley’s memory may be made to the funeral home in care of the family’s future needs.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

