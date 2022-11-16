Martha E. Hodge, age 92 of Forest, passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital on November 9, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Thurs. November 17, 2022 at 10:30am at Grant United Methodist Church with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wed. November 16, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Grant United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.Shieldsfh.com

