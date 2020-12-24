Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 59

Forest

Visitation for Martha J. Sherman will be noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

She died at her residence on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Memorial donations may be made to Jackson Forest EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

