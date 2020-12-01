Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

Kenton

A private family service for Martha Jane Benson will be held at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow in Hale Cemetery.

She passed away at 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jane can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

