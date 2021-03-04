Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

Kenton

Services for Martha Louise Nickell will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Bill Prater. Burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services on Saturday. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be observed.

She died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Memorial donations may be made to Interim Health and Hospice of Lima.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

